Nollywood Beauty | 2 June 2017 14:12 CET

Actress, Nadia Buari Looking all Sexy

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, is all shades of beauty as she stepped out all well trimmed and cool in her outfit.

Since putting to bed her twins’ girls, the actress has kind of been silent in the industry as she now accepts few movie scripts while she ensures her home front is balanced.

She shared these beautiful new photos where she captioned it; “some people are so broken, they get mad at you for being whole! #Sad! #NotMyCircusNotMyMonkeys,” well, she is probably passing a message to her fans on how some people she calls her friends perceive her.


