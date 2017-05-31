Nollywood Fashion | 31 May 2017 15:12 CET
Apostle Sulieman Wows Congregation in London
Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries was recently in London Church where he was made to look Majestic on a chair fit for only kings.
The man of God as usual was seen in a relaxed mood with his heavy entourage as the congregation waited to receive anointing.
He does just want to be seen as a man of God but as a fashion lover knowing that he never fails whenever he is stepping out with his colour combination just the way he his outfit blended with his Versace shoe.