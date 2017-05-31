If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Fashion | 31 May 2017 15:12 CET

Apostle Sulieman Wows Congregation in London

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries was recently in London Church where he was made to look Majestic on a chair fit for only kings.

The man of God as usual was seen in a relaxed mood with his heavy entourage as the congregation waited to receive anointing.

He does just want to be seen as a man of God but as a fashion lover knowing that he never fails whenever he is stepping out with his colour combination just the way he his outfit blended with his Versace shoe.


Listen to a name; "have-not" before he promises to offer you a cloth.
By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists