Nollywood Beauty | 28 May 2017 11:20 CET

Actress, Rukky Sanda Slays Even While in Bed

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda, seems to have slowed down a bit with the way she goes about partying with her friends and that could because the Muslim fast was about to start.

Anyways, she has been able to maintain her skin that each time and day it keeps looking radiant and even while she goes to bed, she still slays.

You can call her slay queen if you like but you will admit that she is just a beauty every potential=al bachelor will not take his eyes off.


