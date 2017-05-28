Life is too Short, I will Enjoy Till Last…Actress, Iyabo Ojo

If there is anything that gives pretty Yoruba actress, Iyabo Ojo, that needed happiness then it is the fact that she is living her life the best way she can with her kids.

Despite how her name was closely dragged in the mud some months back, the actress has been able to brace up and remain focus as she guide her career jealously.

Part of her best way of being happy is by stepping out in outfits that makes her comfortable since she is not in any competition with anyone and like she rightly said, she will keep slaying because life is too short. “Life is too short. ama slay it while it last.”