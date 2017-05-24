Dress the Way you want to be Addressed…Actress, Anita Joseph warns

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has served her fans with too many raunchy photos and now it’s time for her to live a new life of fashion.

The actress shared some photos of her in lovely outfits and made it known that after stepping up with those clothes, she has now come to believe the saying, “dress the way you want to be addressed.”

She stated that exposing the body does not make a lady sexy but by covering up with elegant outfits makes one sexy and respectful.

She wrote Often times..I’ve heard this saying "DRESS HOW YOU WANT TO BE ADDRESSED"I TOTALLY AGREE" "come to think of it. Covered is D NEW sexy..When Girls r becoming ladies."