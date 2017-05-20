Nollywood Beauty | 20 May 2017 15:30 CET
Actress, Halima Abubakar Steps out After Surgery Looking Good
The past two months have rather not been an easy one for Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, who has been silently enduring some health challenges without telling anyone.
The actress, had successfully undergone a surgery and decided to share the challenges she has been enduring for so long without anyone knowing the pains she haboured.
She decided to shave her hair as she tries to get her bearing back after the surgery.