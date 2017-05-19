7 Things You Must Not Do At The Eyo Festival

Lagos will be agog tomorrow with the celebration of the Eyo Festival, otherwise known as the Adimu Orisha Play. The Eyo Festival is being staged this year to commemorate Lagos at 50 as well as prominent sons and daughters of the state.

So, if you are attending the Eyo festival tomorrow, Jumia Travel , the leading online travel agency shares the 7 things you must not do at the festival according to the Oba of Lagos, HRH Oba Rilwan Akiolu. Follow these rules and you will definitely have an exciting time at the festival which will be held at Tafawa Balewa Square at 10 am.

No Smoking

Smoking is not allowed at the festival. So, leave your cigar at home or in your car so that you will not be tempted to light one in the frenzy of the festival.

No wearing of shoes/sandals

You have to walk around barefooted throughout the festival. If you can't it is advisable you stay away.

No Shuku hairstyle by women

Suku is a popular Yoruba hairstyle in Nigeria. It is a form of braiding in which the hair runs from the forehead to the nape of the neck or forms a rump on top of the head. If you are wearing this type of hairstyle, it is either you loose it or just stay home.

No selfie with Eyo Orisha

For the selfie lovers/addict, you are not permitted to take pictures/selfies with the Eyo Orisha.

No Riding of bicycle/motorcycle

If your mode of transportation is via bicycle or motorcycle (Okada), you should not ride it to the festival. You may probably lose it. You can drive or take public transport.

No headgear for men/women

Your headgear is not allowed at the festival. In other words, your hair should not be covered. The only exception is for Muslim men. They are allowed to wear their white prayer cap.

No picture taking of Eyo Orisha

You are not permitted to take the pictures of the Eyo Orisha.