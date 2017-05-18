7 Warning Side effects of Sitting All Day

You arrived at work as early as you can, said hi and hello to one or two people and went straight to your seat. As if your buttock is glued to the seat, you did not stand up until it is close of work.

Even for you to go to the toilet is wahala. If this is you, read on to know the side effects of sitting all day.

Stiff neck and shoulders

When you start turning and moving your neck like an Agama Lizard, your neck is telling you that you should take a break. This is same with your shoulders.

Diabetes Risk

According to research, people who sit for too long are more vulnerable to diabetes. Prolong sitting increasing your insulin resistance. If this happens, you may open the floodgate to diabetes.

Hip problems

Marathon sitting can make the hips become tight and limited in range of motion because they are rarely extended.

It increases your cancer risk

Quite surprising but this is what several types of research reveal. For example, a German meta-analysis concluded that people who sat for the longest period each day were 24 percent more likely to develop colon cancer than those who took breaks.

Ineffective brain function

When you sit at your desk for the whole day performing different tasks, you will become saturated and tired. As a result, your brain will be unable to function properly. At this point, you will either be forced to take a break or just sit doing nothing. This is because your brain performance has declined.

Weak Bones

Walking, running, and exercising strengthens the bones and vice versa.

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is a blood clot that develops within a deep vein in the body, usually in the leg. When part of this clot breaks off, it can block the flow of blood to other parts of the body such as your lungs. This can be very dangerous. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, advises that you should take walks from time to time.