5 Annoying Things People Do With Their Phone In Danfo Buses

All sort of things happens in danfo buses (Lagos commercial buses). Some will simply make you laugh while others can be so annoying. One of the ultimate annoying ones is what some people do with their phones in these buses.

Playing music

Someone will just enter into a bus and start playing music with their phones. The music will be so loud that everyone in the bus will hear. Please, who told you that they need a Disc Jockey in the bus? In other cases, it may not be music. It could be a religious preaching.

Taking selfies

This is a real confirm selfie addict. They take out their phone and click, they are snapping. They are not even bothered if they are taking the pictures of fellow commuters.

Showing off their chats

For those who are curious, you can read the chat of the person beside you. That is if she is chatting on Whatsapp, BBM or messenger. Everything is laid bear. Certain individuals are not conscious of what they do with their phones in public buses.

Talking at the top of their voice

Oh my God! You must have heard someone shouting at the top of his or her voice because he/she is talking on the phone. Why can you just speak like a gentleman or lady? Keep your conversation to yourself!

Plugging your ears

There is nothing wrong with plugging your ears in commercial buses. However, when you have change or something you do with the conductor, you should at least leave one of your ears unplugged. It can be annoying if you do not respond when someone is speaking with you in a Lagos Danfo.