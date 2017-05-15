Actress, Empress Njamah, a Beauty to Behold

One Nollywood actress, who has to large extent been living her dream kind of life is actually, Empress Njamah and she is not slowing down at all.

She enjoys her Abuja base which has enable her stay away from stress and the likes but that has not stopped her from traveling to her dream places of choice just has she also takes her acting career serious.

A beauty to behold any day and time, one begins to imagine how lucky her dream man will be having such a hard working lady for a wife. Her life has been a journey in progress and all thanks to the prayers she has been getting from the lives of the various kids she has been able to put smiles on for about 10 years now.

Aside acting, she is also an entrepreneur with a clothing line to her credit and still working on other businesses which she is yet to reveal. You can call her beauty with brains.