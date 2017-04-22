Actress, Chacha Eke Faani Prove She is the Biological Mother of her Baby Kaira

The dream of every responsible man is to live well and have a good wife with good and responsible children that will make the family proud and someone like Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, she just falls into that category.

The actress is not just good at with her acting skills, but she is also blessed with good beauty that has no blemish which is why even in her pregnancy level, she still looks stunning.

Recently, the actress created a page for her little baby, Kaira Faani, where she shares her baby growing level and the recent picture shows how cute her baby is with the exact mummy’s face which shows how strong her gene is.

Well, what more can she ask for rather than say thank you Lord as she is already blessed with two cute girls and still hoping to add two boys and lock up.