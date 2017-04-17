Osita Iheme Serves as Best Man at Actor, Prince Nwafor’s White Wedding

Hmm, some day, God will lead the single guys to the right woman of their dreams and give the ladies the good heart to love them back just that Nollywood actor, Prince Nwafor, who just had his white wedding.

The actor, who recently released his pre-wedding photo-shoot, has finally tied the knot and it happens to be one wedding he did not have to spend much as he had the strong backing on his industry colleagues.

The wedding which was held today saw actress, Regina Daniels & actor Osita Iheme AKA Aki served as the maid of honor and the best man respectively.

Happy married life to them and may God bless their union with kids and more years of personal fulfillment.