Singer, Jodie’s Blonde Hair Growing fast

Singer, Jodie would just be best described as a gentle singer who does not rush to the studio to just make anyhow song and she has her own fan base.

The singer came into limelight with her hit single, ‘Kuchi Kuchi,’ which won many hearts as it was a kind of song couples used in either begging or trying to woo a lady you know na.

Well, the singer has been kind of silent for a while and you know, mother role calls as she has been busy taking care of her baby and also juggling with studio works.

She is already looking different for a while now especially with her new style of hair which she painted blonde and already growing fast.