5 Beautiful Hotels In Ghana You Never Knew Existed

In times past, hotels and guesthouses were the preserve of the elite and well-to-do in society. The main customers were foreign travelers and businessmen from all over the world. These days, nearly everyone uses a hotel or guesthouse.

The market woman who travels from Accra to Kumasi to pick up wares for sale, the businessman who comes to Accra from Tamale to register his business and the Family that comes from Kenya to Takoradi for holidays. Everyone needs a hotel/guesthouse at some point. The major influencers of one’s choice are price, distance and quality of service.

Apart from the renowned well established hotels and the 5 star hotels in Ghana, many are oblivious of the other beautiful facilities available all around the country. Jumia Travel , Africa’s leading online travel agency showcases a few beautiful hotels in Ghana you may never know existed.

Protea Hotel, Takoradi

The luxuriant 4-star Protea Hotel by Marriott Takoradi Select is located in the Western Region of Ghana. It is an attractive leisure destination with miles of white beaches. This hotel ranges from the stylishly contemporary to the opulently elegant. The 132-rooms at Protea Hotel represents an oasis of comfort and hospitality in close proximity to the Takoradi air and sea ports. The safe haven Protea Hotel boasts first-class conference facilities and up-to-date fitness facilities. Guests can splash out in the ultra modern swimming pool after a long day at work or during a relaxing weekend retreat. Protea Hotel boasts 24-hours electricity and water supply.Protea hotel is a 5-minutes walk to the beach and the whindo river.

2. Bays Lodge and Apartments , Accra



Situated at Nungua, opposite the Junction Mall in Accra, Bays Lodge and Apartment serves as the ideal location for all guests looking to spend time in the City. Are you on a business trip or just visiting to enjoy all the goodies the City has to offer? Lay all your accommodation needs on Bays Lodge and Apartment. This new exquisite facility boasts 24 hour electricity supply with wifi easily accessible in all rooms. Breakfast is complimentary. Bays Lodge and Apartments well stocked bar provides all guests with a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from which they can order. It offers a free airport shuttle service for the convenience of guests. Other services offered at a charge include Laundry and concierge services. There is also a meeting space for all business guests. The hotel is opposite the Junction Mall and in close proximity with the Tema Harbour and the Accra Train station.

3. The Highbridge Guest Lodge , East Legon



Highbridge Guest Lodge Accra is a charming lodge offering upscale accommodation coupled with great hospitality services.It is a top boutique hotel in East Legon-Accra. The elegant 3-star Highbridge Guest lodge Ghana is located away from the hustle and bustle of Accra's city centre. Highbridge Guest lodge rooms are fitted with en-suite bathroom, flat screen tv with satellite channels, a desk, telephone, shower and a refrigerator. Each apartment comes with indoor dining facilities and a lounge area. A kitchenette is also available for long-term guests. Toiletries are provided for free in each room . The Guest Lodge is 15-minute from the Kotoka International Airport, 5-minute from the University of Ghana and 10-minutes from Accra mall.

4. Petit Palais Charming Boutique Hotel , Takoradi



Petit Palais Charming Boutique Hotel is an awesome boutique hotel in Takoradi that is ideal for business travellers. The hotel boasts 24-hour electricity and air-conditioning. Free WiFi is provided for all guests. Guests can enjoy workout session at the well-equipped gym and swimming sessions at the outdoor pool. The beautiful Boutique Hotel rooms are very spacious and fitted with en suite bathrooms, a fridge and air-condition facilities. All rooms are provided with flat screen TV with satellite/cable facilities. All rooms are designed and decorated to provide maximum comfort to all guests. Petit Palais Charming Boutique Hotel is a 15-minute walk from the Takoradi Beaches, 10-minute drive to the nearest Bus Terminal and a 30-minute drive to the Takoradi Airport.

5. Asantewaa Premier Guesthouse , Kumasi



Asantewaa Premier Guesthouse is located close to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi , Ghana. The guesthouse offers elegant rooms at affordable prices. Free WiFi is provided for all guests. Each room is spacious , fitted with an air conditioner, a wardrobe, floor tiles, a TV with satellite reception, an armchair and designed with an en-suite bathroom. Complimentary breakfast is served daily. Local and continental dishes can be ordered at the onsite restaurant, while a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are available at the well stocked bar. Asantewaa Premier Guesthouse is 5-minute drive away from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and opposite Poku Pharma Industry.

If you are going to any of these locations and you are out of options , remember there are many more beautiful hotels with amazing services at affordable prices for you. Simply go online and click! You will have an unforgettable experience.

Credit : Bennet Otoo, Jumia Travel