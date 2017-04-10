Single Release: Myoa Releases Single ‘ololufemi’

Nigerian ‘SoPoJa’ (Soul/Pop/Jazz) singer and songwriter, MYOA releases a new single from her upcoming album ‘Beautiful Journey’

The new song ‘Ololufemi’ (My Love) describes a love that is so deep and rich. The song serenades the ears with a classic and unique sound that MYOA describes as ‘SoPoJa’, an acronym she personally derived from her colorful fusion of Soul, Pop and Jazz.

Fresh on the heels of her introspective debut single, ‘Can A Stranger’, produced by Cobhams Asuquo, the song introduced MYOA's refreshing new sound around the globe, from the U.S. to Nigeria.

"Ololufemi" marks yet another exciting chapter of MYOA's ever expanding ‘Beautiful Journey’.

Watch the full video of Ololufemi via her YouTube Page @MYOA & subscribe.




















