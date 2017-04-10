If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 10 April 2017 13:23 CET

Single Release: Myoa Releases Single ‘ololufemi’

By bukihq

Click for Full Image Size

Nigerian ‘SoPoJa’ (Soul/Pop/Jazz) singer and songwriter, MYOA releases a new single from her upcoming album ‘Beautiful Journey

The new song ‘Ololufemi’ (My Love) describes a love that is so deep and rich. The song serenades the ears with a classic and unique sound that MYOA describes as ‘SoPoJa’, an acronym she personally derived from her colorful fusion of Soul, Pop and Jazz.

Fresh on the heels of her introspective debut single, ‘Can A Stranger’, produced by Cobhams Asuquo, the song introduced MYOA's refreshing new sound around the globe, from the U.S. to Nigeria.

"Ololufemi" marks yet another exciting chapter of MYOA's ever expanding ‘Beautiful Journey’.

Watch the full video of Ololufemi via her YouTube Page @MYOA & subscribe.







"Courage, my friends; 'tis not too late to build a better world."
By: Thomas Clement Dougl

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists