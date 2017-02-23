At last, former bank MD, Sola Adeoti remarries…ten years after her gruesome battle with cancer

If she were a cassowary on the plains of Timbuktu, Sola Adeoti, the daughter of Chief Samuel Adedoyin and the former MD of City Express Bank, would flex her wattles like she is the last of the Casuarius breed in the world. Sola is happily married to Sola Alao.

Interestingly, however, only a few women ever get over their first husbands, and a few men, their first wives. Many ‘move on’ only to pine eternally over soul mates they carelessly let go. But a few smart women simply choose not to sulk, hence Sola’s choice to remarry for a second time.

You couldn’t have forgotten so soon, on various occasions, the world of the former Managing Director of the distressed City Express Bank has been rocked by one catastrophe or the other, and on every occasion, she emerged stronger and wiser. Not one to dwell on any insalubrious experience, the ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has had to do battle with the much-dreaded cancer disease, twice.

The first time was when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and on the second occasion it was her son, Solomon, who was diagnosed with cancer of the brain that could terminate a life. With unprecedented faith and towering resilience, Adeoti survived the deadly disease on both occasions.

She would later arrive in the waiting hands of EFCC for interrogation over her alleged involvement in financial malpractices at City Express Bank, then chaired by her father, Samuel Adedoyin.

But Adeoti remains strong and imbued with wisdom to deal with all that. She has dedicated her life to helping cancer patients fight the dreaded disease through her organisation, the Mariasam Foundation.