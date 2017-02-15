Actress, Chacha Eke Faani Scares Hubby with Beauty

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, will not kill her fans with beauty and despite just welcoming her baby, she still looks good.

In fact, her husband, Austin, is indeed a lucky man to have such a pretty lady for a wife, no wonder he is not rushing her on child bearing as he gives her more time to gain her beauty back.

Even when the actress was pregnant, she still slayed with various outfit and that charming smiles that melt hearts.

She recently shared a picture of her post baby delivery and she is just one beauty to behold.