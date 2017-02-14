If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Glamour | 14 February 2017 18:07 CET

Actress Omotola Jalade, Hubby Make Their Val romance Public

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade and hubby, have decided to use the Velntine’s Day celebration to spend time together and yes, they had to suspend their activities for the day.

Love is sweet when you find the right person and the happiness grows by the day and that is the joy the actress has found since getting married to her man.

The actress shared a loved up photo of she and her hubby as she wished her fans happy lover’s day celebration while urging them to share the love.

"To all Osexynationals, Happy valentine from us. We love you, love someone, anyone today. #happyvalentinesday," she wrote.


Nollywood Glamour

CROCODILE TEARS ARE CAMOUFLAGE AND AS SUCH UNFORGIVEABLE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists