If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Fashion | 3 February 2017 16:16 CET

Actor, Saint Obi Melt Hearts with Theses Photos

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Hmm, Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, is really giving the likes of Richard Mofe Damijo and others a tough run for their money as the actor is seriously taking the industry by storm with great fashion sense.

The actor is not ready to show off things he has been up to rather; he keeps threatening his fans with great fashion styles as more ladies continue to troop to his page.

Hmm, just take a look at some of his outfits and get to like them yourself.


Nollywood Fashion

What a Hell on Earth if there were no security agents.
By: Loveday W.

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists