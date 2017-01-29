The history of oil and gas in Nigeria began in Oloibiri, a small community in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State in 1956. The activities of the new found industry was then dominated by foreign Companies in exploration, production and servicing. The emergence of indigenous oil and gas servicing Companies have resonated hope in the growth of local technology. Sixty years down the line, Nigerian Companies have taken up the challenge and they are winning.

The Federal government, realizing the impact of the local players in the industry, gave it a boost with the local content Act, 2010. It opened a good window of encouragement and accommodating indigenous oil servicing Companies. The government goes further to encourage local companies by sponsoring petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), awaiting passage at the National assembly.

The contributions of indigenous oil and gas servicing firms in the industry has risen to a world class grade with focus on innovation and excellence. The Nigerian Voice brings you the indigenous Companies that have dared entry into the oil and gas servicingactivities.

In this edition, we present Del-Sigma Petroleum Nigeria Ltd, one of Nigeria's leading indigenous oil servicing Companies:

Del-Sigma Petroleum Nigeria Ltd , was founded by Dr. Soky Amachree. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, and the Managing Director/CEO and principal shareholder of Del-Sigma Petroleum Nigeria Ltd, the Operator of KE Marginal Oil Field (OML 55) in Nigeria’s Niger Delta Region.

Dr Soky Amachree, graduated with a B.Eng in Mechanical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria on Shell B. P. Scholarship, and obtained an M.Sc in Industrial Engineering and Production Management from the Cranfield Institute of Technology (now Cranfield University) in the United Kingdom and PhD in Engineering Economics and Planning from Cardiff University, United Kingdom. Prior to forming Del Sigma to work as an independent Nigerian petroleum producer, he worked as Production Engineer for Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited, where he was Production Engineer in charge of the Elf Obagi field, which produced 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

Del Sigma is a member of the SIGMA Group, a Nigerian incorporated company that has contracted and provided technical services for Nigeria LNG Ltd, Shell Petroleum Development Company (the Nigerian subsidiary of Shell), Chevron Nigeria and for Elf Petroleum Nigeria (TOTAL E & P). The technical services provided included maintenance services for the entire ELF OML 58 oil & gas production facilities, training services to Chevron and TOTAL, Construction of Injection Sub-Stations & Overhead Lines for the Rivers State Government of Nigeria (Ministry of Power) as well as Engineering Design Services for Nigeria LNG Ltd.

The SIGMA Group has recently set up a joint venture company in Ghana (Sigma Base Energy & Construction Ltd) with its Canadian Joint Venture partner, Rangeland Engineering Company Ltd, a leading Canadian company in Engineering Design and Construction Management services. SIGMA BASE has its corporate headquarters in Takoradi, the oil and gas city of Ghana.

Dr. Amachree is the inventor of the Community Oriented Production Strategy (COPS) Model - a Strategy for Peaceful & Hitch-Free Operation for Oil & Gas Fields in the Niger Delta in which the Host Communities are made to participate as Stakeholders in the business. Del-Sigma Petroleum Nigeria Ltd, as part of corporate Social Responsibility, has trained over 200 young engineers from the Niger Delta, free of charge, on AutoCAD Engineering Design Package, to enhance their chances in securing employment with the oil and gas companies in the Niger Delta Region.

QUICK FACTS ABOUT DR. AMACHREE

Engr. Dr. Sokeiprim Miller Owu Amachree is a technocrat, a philanthropist and the founder of Del-Sigma Petroleum Nigeria Ltd.

Managing Director/CEO of the SIGMA Group, with over forty years experience in the Oil and

Gas industry in Nigeria. He had his primary education in Baptist Day School, Buguma and then enrolled in Kalabari National College, Buguma, from 1963 – 1967; was interrupted by the Nigerian Civil War and finished up in Baptist High School, Port Harcourt in May/June 1969.

He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1974.

Joined Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited in 1975 and was trained in France in Petroleum Engineering, specializing in Production Operations. In 1976, appointed Production Engineer in charge of the Elf Obagi field (OML 58) in Nigeria, producing 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

Obtained an M.Sc degree in Industrial Engineering and Production Management in 1981 from Cranfield Institute of Technology, England.

Obtained a PhD degree in Engineering Economics & Planning from the University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology (UWIST) Cardiff, UK in 1985 and is also a Visiting Fellow to the University of Wales.

From 1981 to 1989, worked as the Business Development Manager for O. K. Isokariari & Sons Nigeria Limited, a reputable indigenous building and civil engineering construction company.

In 1990, founded the SIGMA Group comprising Sigma Technical Agencies Ltd. provides Global Maintenance Services (Electrical/ Mechanical/Instrumentation); Engineering Studies and Design Services; Construction & Project Management services; Sigma Oil & Gas Ltd which provides training services for the petroleum industry and Del-Sigma Petroleum Limited, the OPERATOR of the KE Marginal Oil Field (OML 55). The Sigma Group has a number of leading edge technology Canadian and British companies as Joint Venture Partners.

In 2000, Developed the indigenous technology for On-Line Testing/ Calibration of Pressure Relief Valves for Oil and Gas Installations. Relief Valves for Oil and Gas Installations.

Developed in 2000, The "Community Oriented Production Strategy" (COPS) Model for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry in which the Host Communities are made to participate as Stakeholders in the business. This Model which is being considered by both the Government and the Oil Majors, may well be the solution to the Niger Delta problem.

Advocates the strategy of "collaboration of business, education and government" as a means of enhancing the Nigerian educational system. Facilitated Linkage/Strategic Collaboration between Canadian/British Universities and Nigerian universities.

In May 2000, Donated Petroleum Engineering Software Packages valued at US $ 520,000 from Canadian Companies to Seven Nigerian Universities, in collaboration with one of his Canadian Joint Venture Partner, Mr. Earl Hickok, Chairman of Tecskor Corporation of Calgary. The benefiting universities include the University of Port Harcourt and the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Universities of Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello, Benin, Federal University of Technology, Owerri and the Petroleum Training Institute Warri.

Facilitated the Collaboration between the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund for the setting up the proposed Bonny National Technical Institute and the Bayelsa Oil & Gas Polytechnic.

In April 2009, Dr. Amachree was appointed member of the Nigerian Vision 2020 Committee on the Niger Delta and Regional Development for the purpose of making recommendations to Government to bring lasting peace in the Region. Dr. Amachree wrote a 50-page "Minority Report" (with Professor Emmanuel Okoro, Head of Department of Medicine, University of Ilorin, Nigeria) in which the duo identified the problems of the Region and proffered a long lasting solution to the problem. One of the 11 Initiatives recommended by Dr. Amachree and Professor Okoro was the allocation of 10% equity to host communities in the oil and gas business, which was graciously approved by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua of blessed memory.

In April 2010, Dr. Amachree was appointed into the Strategic Policy Review Group. President of Nigeria.

Dr. Amachree has trained 200 Young Unemployed Graduate Engineers from the Niger Delta free-of-charge on AUTOCAD Engineering Design Package, to enhance their chances of securing employment in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. He is an advocate and practitioner of the Local Content Development Policy.

Served as: Chairman of the Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Association, Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch 1996 – 1998

Member, Governing Council, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria 1999 - 2000.

Member, Governing Council, Rivers State Polytechnic, Bori. 2002 – 2006

Member, Board of Trustees, Ahmadu Bello University Endowment Fund, June 2000 till date.

Awards Society of Petroleum Engineers International (SPEI) Africa Region 2003 regional

SERVICE AWARD for devoted services to SPE and commitment towards improvement of computer awareness in Nigerian universities.

Award for Excellence during the Nigerian Petroleum Golden Jubilee Award in Abuja

August 16, 2008 for contributions towards the development of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

Honorary Rotarian Award on 6th September 2008 from the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt for distinguished Rotary-like activities which has added value to Society.

Won the Kalabari Foremost Life-Time Achievers Award 2010 leadership qualities and commitment to the development of youths in the country.

Dr. Amachree has published two books on Investment Appraisal and Economic Development in Developing Countries and also presented a number of technical papers in local and international conferences and journals.

Development in Developing Countries; and also presented a number of technical papers in local and international conferences and journals.

Dr. Amachree speaks French fluently and has a working knowledge of German.

He is married to Siya and they have children