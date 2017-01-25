Actress, Empress Njamah Finds Happiness being Single

Sometimes, it is good to be single, like just stay away from the troubles and challenges of relationship but this does not work in all cases but for Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, it’s all about fun.

The actress has been single for a while now and she is enjoying that single life without having to answer any call to any man and that has been obvious in her life as she is always filled with smiles.

One of the things that brings much happiness to her is her foundation where she caters for kids in her community and their prayers have actually been bringing her great fortune.

Taking a close look at her, one is left with no choice but to appreciate God for her life as she has been able to pull through the various heartbreaks she has gone through and still able to soar high.