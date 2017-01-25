Actress, Mercy Johnson Looking Stunning in Ankara Outfit

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has indeed worked on her body that it is not obvious she just put to bed not quite long.

The actress since putting to bed several months back has been in and out of the gym just to get her shape back and it has indeed been working for her.

She recently stepped out in an Ankara outfit looking so gorgeous that her steps will easily attract attention. Sure her hubby will not allow her to step out without giving her a kiss to make her day.