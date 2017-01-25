If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Fashion | 25 January 2017 15:27 CET

Actress, Mercy Johnson Looking Stunning in Ankara Outfit

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has indeed worked on her body that it is not obvious she just put to bed not quite long.

The actress since putting to bed several months back has been in and out of the gym just to get her shape back and it has indeed been working for her.

She recently stepped out in an Ankara outfit looking so gorgeous that her steps will easily attract attention. Sure her hubby will not allow her to step out without giving her a kiss to make her day.


Nollywood Fashion

THE MORE INCOME YOU MAKE, THE MORE EXPENCES YOUN MAKE.
By: Reginald Solomon, SO

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists