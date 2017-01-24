If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Fashion | 24 January 2017

Doris Simeon, Bimbo Thomas Others Step out for Burial Event

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

There is nothing as sweet as having good friends around who are ready to show and give all the needed love and support for each other in times of needs and this some Nollywood actress did recently.

The likes of Ireti Osayemi, Doris Simeon, Bimbo Thomas, turned up for a relative burial which took place over the weekend and they were all looking stylish in their outfit.

One thing you cannot take away from some people is their love for party clothes and you will agree that most of our entertainers are very good at spending money on party clothes. Anyway, it’s all about love and support though.


