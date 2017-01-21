If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Fashion | 21 January 2017 12:30 CET

Basketmouth Wears Agbada After 29 Years

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

One of Nigeria’s top comedian, Basketmouth, is not that fashion freak like others but he is ever ready to spend his money on quality outfit if need be.

The comedian got his fans laughing when he stepped out in the trending Agbada outfit to his friend’s wedding and he disclosed that for about 29 years now, he has not dressed in such manner.

In his words, “1st time in 29yrs.....I think I'm loving it.”

As usual, Basketmouth is always seen either in his Senator designed outfit, suits or casual outfit but stepping out in Agbada, gave him a total look which he kind of admired though.


Nollywood Fashion

IT IS BETTER TO BECOME A BELIVER THAN A CHRISTIAN
By: MOSES

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists