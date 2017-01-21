Basketmouth Wears Agbada After 29 Years

One of Nigeria’s top comedian, Basketmouth, is not that fashion freak like others but he is ever ready to spend his money on quality outfit if need be.

The comedian got his fans laughing when he stepped out in the trending Agbada outfit to his friend’s wedding and he disclosed that for about 29 years now, he has not dressed in such manner.

In his words, “1st time in 29yrs.....I think I'm loving it.”

As usual, Basketmouth is always seen either in his Senator designed outfit, suits or casual outfit but stepping out in Agbada, gave him a total look which he kind of admired though.