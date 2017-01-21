Actor, Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri Looking Cool in Suit

Nollywood actor, Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri, is known for his various comic roles in movies but little did many know that off set, he is that serious minded hubby.

The actor rarely makes headlines unlike some of his colleagues, yet he has been able to maintain strong relevance in the industry.

He is not that fashion freak kind of actor but he has taste for good things so recently, he decided to try his hands on a new fashion outfit which is dressing in suit.

He kind of looks cool though knowing that he is always seen more on native outfits or casuals but for the movie role he is currently playing, he had to dress on suit which brought out the serious side of him.

But he wants to know if he looks cool on it, so you his fans can actually help him to pass your comment.