Actress, Iyabo Ojo Stuns in Yellow outfit

Popular Yoruba actress, Iyabo Ojo, is seriously giving some of her colleagues a tough run for their money as she continues to wow many with her latest styles of dressing.

The actress has been getting it right these days when it comes making good use of her wardrobe and her designer seems to have taken time to give her those range of fabrics that will always stand her out.

She stepped out recently leaving many speechless with her yellow outfit and being the fashion lover she is, she ensured that her bag and shoe even had touch of yellow.

Enjoy her beauty and maybe get a fashion designer to make something of such anyway.