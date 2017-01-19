Simple Tips To Make Your Home Eco-friendly

The dilemma of developing countries like Nigeria are facing right now is whether to ignore warnings on climate change and go ahead with industrialization or cut back on development at the detriment of the environment.

Deciding is not helped by the fact the already advanced nations are pressuring these emerging nations to reduce carbon emissions.

Besides, research shows that the impact of climate change is worsening. 2016 was recently declared the hottest year ever. The same was done for 2014 and 2015. Other impacts of climate change include the rapid expansion of the Sahara desert, severe flooding and earthquakes and food shortages.

At the end, developing countries will be most affected by this phenomenon called climate change. So, it is pertinent that you make efforts to make your environment more eco-friendly.

A viable and reliable tool to use is technology. The government cannot do it alone. You can start by making your home eco-friendly. In line with this, Jumia travel shares tips to help you make your home eco-friendly.

Get rid of incandescent light bulbs

Incandescent light bulbs generate a lot of energy to produce light. Thus a lot of energy are wasted. Why waste energy when you can use light saving bulbs? There are LED bulbs that can help you preserve energy which you can use later.

Install prepaid meter

The manual meters are gradually being phased out in Nigeria. Beyond the fact that electricity companies have refused to read the manual meters, it has allowed Nigerians to use power indiscriminately. In some homes, they do not switch off their light bulbs. This will never happen if they had a prepaid meter in their homes. These meters will make Nigerians cautious of how they use energy.

Use Gas instead of charcoal or stove

Gas is now used in many homes today. But at the same time, charcoal and kerosene stoves are still used especially in rural areas and in a number of homes in the city. It is better to use gas because of it very clean.

Turn off devices on the wall

Don’t leave your TV and other appliances on because it is on standby mode. Turn it off when you are not watching or using them. If you don’t know, you are wasting energy by leaving it on.

Solar panel

An environment-friendly way to generate energy is via a solar panel. This alone should make it attractive but it is quite costly. But if you can afford, you should get rid of your carbon emitting generators and go the way of solar panels.