Top 5 Abuja Beauty Pageant to Watch out for in 2017

Abuja has become the hub of Beauty Pageants in Nigeria with over 100 Beauty Pageant Contest.

Beauty Pageants in generally has become lucrative that every organizer tend to keep standards in their contest.

Today, we decided to Feature the Top 5 Beauty Pageants Show that Abuja showbiz lovers should keep an eye on.

1 FACE OF DEMOCRACY: Face of Democracy has always kept standard since its birth in 2013, FDN is also well known for setting the pace in Abuja Beauty Pageant Industry.

When it comes to dignitaries and Class, FDN Remains the Number one Beauty Pageant Show in Abuja, Last Year the Show was way too successful with Guest Appearances from The First Lady of Kogi State, Mrs Rashida Yahaya Bello , Distinguished Senator Nnaemeka Anyanwu, Music Act Seyi Shay and many more.

This Year should be bigger, better and more classy because FDN will be 5 this year and we all know they always try something different so Let’s watch out and see what they have for us…

2 Mrs Accolade Beauty Pageant: Accolade Media debuted with a different type of Beauty Contest last year with a pageant for just married people.

Last Year, The Contest was actually one of the biggest beauty pageant in Abuja which also had First Ladies catwalk on stage while a pastor’s wife been crowned as the Mrs Accolade 2016.

This year, expectations are already high for Mrs Accolade Beauty Pageant 2017 as Beautiful married women are set to contest for this first of a kind contest.

3 Miss Health Beauty Pageant: This Pageant started out funny as they auditioned for almost one year but it finally ended up great with a power-packed event that featured dignitaries especially from the Health Sector.

Last Year, this beauty contest made girls represent diseases and that made it look ridiculous but according to the organizers, that was their approach in reducing those diseases.

This Pageant was actually rated as the Number one Pageant in Abuja with the highest projects so far, there is so much expectation from this pageant this year and we hope they don’t fail.

4 Face of Unity Nigeria: After Disappearing since the maiden edition, The Organizers of Face of Unity Nigeria decided to return back to the scene with the 2017 Edition.

The 2013 Edition of Face of Unity Nigeria was more like the biggest beauty pageant that year in Enugu while The British-Nigeria Queen Chichi Mbagwu was crowned.

Queen Chichi Mbagwu was announced by a reputable online firm as the only beauty queen in Nigeria with A First Class Certificate in the UK.

Face of Unity Nigeria 2017 Edition is set to hold in Abuja..

5 Miss UniAbuja: Miss University of Abuja which is one of the biggest university pageant in Nigeria with so much class and prestige.

Miss UniAbuja has never failed to impress Abuja Event goers with new concept and beautiful contestants.

This Year, We can’t wait to see what they have to offer so we advise you keep an eye on them.