Northern Beauty Queen, Carmelita Akieh Caught in the Act (photos)

Miss New Nigeria world Northern Queen, Carmelita Akieh, is one beauty Queen who has taken out time to truly carve a positive niche for herself and despite the controversial story that trailed her recently, she has proven to be unstoppable.

This time she was caught right in the act she describes as deriving pleasure from which is touching lives and empowerment schemes.

Regardless of the silent killings prevalent in the southern part of Kaduna state, the beauty Queen took the bull by the horn to commiserate with the affected in the Kujama area of southern Kaduna thus, bringing back happy moments to the widows, widowers and affected kids.

Speaking about the project, she urges all and sundry especially beauty queens, to look into more pitiable spheres of life and proffer assistance where possible instead of dwelling endlessly on courtesy visits especially to motherless babies home which ought to be a personal affair and not an outreach. In the same vein, she expresses her gratitude to all who contributed to the success of this event.