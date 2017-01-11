Ini Edo Looks Flawless as She Ignores Dating Married Man

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has since returned to the country after a brief vacation in the United Arab Emirates some weeks back.

While away, the actress still trended like wild fire when allegations emerged that she was in a relationship with an Oil Mogul, who was already married with kids.

Well, she saw all was written about her, but rather than reply things she finds irrelevant, the actress continues to flaunt her sexy looks as the day goes by.

She showed off how clean and happy she looks feeling fulfilled as she stepped out in a nicely designed Ankara outfit while leaving her haters to be blabbing.