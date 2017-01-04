If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 4 January 2017 10:35 CET

Movie Distributor, Joy Releases Hot New Pictures

By BBB Media

Click for Full Image Size

Popular movie distributor, Joy Efe Odiete releases beautiful new pictures as she celebrates her 40th birthday.

Joy is the CEO of Blue Pictures, the company distributing major Hollywood movies to Nigerian cinemas.

Here is her message on Facebook.
Life they say begins at 40. My life began before 40. God's Many sided blessings is evident in my life and family. I celebrate this God that has continually seen me through all life's many hurdles. Here I am standing and celebrating this milestone with my wonderful husband and Amazing kids God blessed me with... I salute this My God of awesome wonder. I celebrate me, I celebrate my new age, I celebrate God that made this my 40 years of existence worth living. I absolutely have something to shout about.!!! Happy Big 4.0 to me


Nollywood Beauty

Dont look back at your failure but look forward for success awaits you
By: Ugwu chukwudi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists