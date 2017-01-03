Checkout Toke Makinwa’s New Year Outfit and Pretty Looks

Popular on-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, stepped out in style looking causal and cool and hey, give it to her, she sure knows some good combination that brings out that chicky side of her.

Toke had some nice combination of a white top on denim jean and lovely Gucci sneakers to add fitting. Well, it’s a New Year, so her outing wasn’t that much of a corporate event though as she went to pay her friend, Funke Akindele a visit on their house warming.