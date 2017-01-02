If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Fashion | 2 January 2017 05:38 CET

Checkout Mercy Aigbe’s Dress to Ali Baba’s Concert

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is a slayer any day and time and thanks to the fact that she is also into the fashion world, so she knows what best fits her outing.

She is yet to get her fans worried about her outfits and yes, she has indeed been slaying which is why many look up to her to get some creative styles from her.

The actress stepped out for comedian Ali Baba’s 1st of January concert, and she was just too adorable to ignore as people around could not just take their eyes off her but so sad she is married.

But to an extent, she has gotten all the things a man will want in a woman, a good career, pretty looks, very accommodating and other unseen features.


Nothing GOOD comes so easily ,let's hope for a BETTER FUTURE with GOD'S HELP
By: akoaso, hh .german

