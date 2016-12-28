I Have and Live a Perfect Life…Actress, Rukky Sanda Reveals

Pretty Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda, has always been in the news especially for her raunchy dressing and when many thought she is calm, the actress has decided to give some explanation about her lifestyle.

She believes that not many tend to understand her but she made it crystal clear that her life has been filled with fun because she has dedicated her life fully to God and he has made everything possible for her.

Rukky stated that each day of her life, she wakes up feeling happy because she knows she is living that perfect life which many do not know indeed exist as they continue to have wrong perception about life.

Read her message below;

Mood; I wake up this happy everyday... Literally smiling & then I thank my Good Gracious Amazing GOD for another day given... If you wake up next to me seeing the big smile on my face, you would probably think I'm cray* cray* Lol! But that smile I wear d & positivity that fills my heart is nothing short but d Grace of My Living God and his presence... He says Surrender all to me to my will & I shall guide and direct your path... It's how I live my life... They say she's too happy, she has no problem her life is perfect, I can go on and on.... Yes I am happy & my life is perfect even though some might say there's nothing like perfection* Guess what!!! I don't agree. I say when you give it to God to do his will; he will PERFECT everything that concerns you. It’s been an Eventful year... I won't go into details because I don't believe in talking or posting everything, (I Keep it Simple) Only confine in God & move on knowing he's in charge & that’s 100% story... Story.