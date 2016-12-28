If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

See How Tiwa Savage Dressed for a Stroll outside

Mavin records first lady, Tiwa Savage, is a hot mama any day and time and the singer ahs not failed her fans because she has been able to handle things maturely the way she can.

She recently had some challenges in her marriage and off many celebrity broken homes, she has been able to listen to advises of the elders and she is back with her hubby, Teebillz.

Since the stress of going around with her son, Jamil, has been reduced, the singer keeps looking stunning by the day as she took a walk round the compound feeling cool in her casual outfit.


