Nollywood Beauty | 24 December 2016 11:55 CET

How Actress, Rita Dominic Audience at Public Event

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, is a slayer and she indeed look stunning in the outfit she wore to the just concluded Miss Nigeria Pageant.

One will not imagine that her age, she could still look this pretty that if she was not known to be an actress, she could have been mistaken for the contestants.

She has never failed when it comes to dressing up and her make-up combination has always been on point.


By: Bright Adomakoh, UK

