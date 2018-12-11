Dorothy Zoe have emerged winner of the Miss Globe Queen 2018.

Dorothy Zoe have emerged winner of the just concluded Miss Globe Queen 2018.She beat 16 other contestants who made in to the final to clinch the first position and take home the prize alongside a Movie contract with Studio A Management Worldwide.

The event, which held at the prestigious Top Rank Hotel, Abuja The Federal Capital Of Nigeria , involved over 43 aspiring models and fashion enthusiasts from all over the Globe. After a rigorous Offline Audition Tore Over the country and online voting process and intensive boot camp, the winners emerged from 16 others in the grand finale.

Miss Globe Queen pageant is an annual international beauty pageant that has been orchestrated to raise beauty queens whose prior objective is to take up Domestic Violence awareness campaign projects that will promote more awareness; through Youth Empowerment Programs, Advocacy, Public health promotions, Secondary/tertiary Institutions sensitization and so on, which entails educating all Nigerian women about the spread and ways to stop Domestic Violence and child Abuse and also providing a platform for our queens to soar high in their respective area of passion. Our Slogan is... trailing- off Domestic Violence

Thus, the emerged Miss Globe Queen becomes Domestic Violence Awareness Ambassadors(DVAA).

And we are working towards meeting more organizations, NGOs and personalities in both the Entertainment & fashion Industries that will not only stand by our vision but also give our queens an edge over others in the pageant industry

Dorothy Zoe Represent Benin Republic was crowned Miss Globe Queen 2018. She was crowned by the Pageant President Mr Adams Zakari. The coronation night was held in Abuja,Capital Of Nigeria on Saturday, 3rd November 18.

Esther Lawal Represent Nigeria was crowned Little Miss Globe Queen 2018.

This is Nigeria's 1st Miss Globe Queen title.

Here is the full list of the winners: