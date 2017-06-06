Preparing For Death

It is very important for every human to prepare for death ahead of time. Death is a necessary end. People plan ahead for things that are uncertain, how come we dont plan for things that are certain? It is very scary to plan for death, but honestly, it is a truth we have to come with earlier than later. Dont leave your family in chaos, plan ahead, so that when death comes, ypou have taken care of all that you need to do. You will leave your family in the position to just grieve and remember you, rather than grief, run around on burial, will, debts, what to do etc.

I am willing to discuss further on this topic with folks who are interested and need information on what they have to do, to get prepared. You are wiser and better off when you accept reality.