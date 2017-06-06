Conversion of Exchange EDB File is Now Easy with DataHelp EDB to PST Wizard

DataHelp Software, a trusted name in the domain of data recovery and conversion solution, announces a brand new release of EDB to PST Wizard. This tool is going to help professionals to export Exchange mailbox to PST file of Outlook 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, and below ones. The software is created by a team of Exchange experts who thoroughly understands the difficulty faced by an individual while transferring emails from Exchange to Outlook.

EDB to PST migration can be painful task for an end user and seeking towards any professional service for the same will be costing hundreds of dollars in one round only. Therefore, DataHelpSoftware is providing a one-time investment tool to move Exchange mailboxes to PST in just few clicks. The application frees system administrators and technicians from the risk of data loss, which means that there is no compromising factor in terms of data integrity and its consistency. This all-new EDB to PST Converter has made email file migration procedure SIMPLE with 4-step migration process.

“We thoroughly understand how unpleasant the data loss situation is, therefore, one of the major perspective of our development team was to eliminate this stress. We adopted a highly technical and secured algorithms to achieve Exchange to Outlook migration by keeping data intact. Well, our team of experts assure customers that the mailbox items before and after the conversion will remain same throughout the process.” quoted by Jude Alouysis, Lab Manager

Revealing Few Excellent Features of DataHelp EDB to PST Wizard

In order to learn all about our product, users can visit http://datahelpsoftware.com/edb/pst/ website. Apart from this, we are highlighting few eminent features of our tool for making users aware from uniqueness of the software :

Enable users to transfer .edb to .pst file in bulk mode

Equips option to create single PST file of multiple EDB files

Facilitates an alternative to reduce 2GB PST file error

Pause / Resume button to customize conversion procedure

“DataHelp EDB to PST file Converter is the outcome of our deep researching for a solution to completely export mailboxes from EDB of Exchange 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, and below versions and then, save them in .pst format. The outstanding feature of this software is that it supports bulk EDB file conversion and renders an option to create one PST file from all. EDB emails, contacts, attachments, journals, notes, etc., all are exported in Outlook program without any stuck.” These statement on EDB to Outlook converter was given by Joseph Caim, Head of Support Department.

Pricing and Availability

Interested users can download trial version of EDB to PST Converter from the official website to test the functioning of our software. Well, they need to upgrade this free version, if there are more than 10 items to be exported from EDB to PST file format. Moreover, there are two license available for EDB to Outlook migration tool i.e., Home user license and Business License.

